Short Interest in Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Increases By 366.7%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Regen BioPharma Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS RGBP traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 1.90. 7,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,476. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.21. Regen BioPharma has a 52 week low of 1.25 and a 52 week high of 19.71.
About Regen BioPharma
