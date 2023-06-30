Short Interest in Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Increases By 366.7%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Regen BioPharma Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS RGBP traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 1.90. 7,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,476. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.21. Regen BioPharma has a 52 week low of 1.25 and a 52 week high of 19.71.

About Regen BioPharma

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is also involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular composition of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6.

