Short Interest in Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Grows By 458.2%

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 458.2% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,705,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Principal Solar Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of PSWW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Principal Solar has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Principal Solar
