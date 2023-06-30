Short Interest in Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Grows By 321.4%

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 321.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:PBIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 78,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,374. Pressure BioSciences has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

