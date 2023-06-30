Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Declines By 95.0%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prada Price Performance

Shares of PRDSY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

Prada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.1516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Prada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Further Reading

