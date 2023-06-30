Short Interest in Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Decreases By 98.6%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Simmons assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,477.40.

Persimmon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. Persimmon has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $47.59.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

Persimmon Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.3713 per share. This represents a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

