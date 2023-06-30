Short Interest in Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Increases By 300.0%

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Permex Petroleum Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Permex Petroleum stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947. Permex Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45.

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Permex Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 453.17%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Permex Petroleum will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

