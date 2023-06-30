Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Drops By 70.4%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEED traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,474. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Origin Agritech by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

