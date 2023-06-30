Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Expands By 600.0%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance
OTCMKTS MSLOY traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.90. 2,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.92.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
