Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Expands By 600.0%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance

OTCMKTS MSLOY traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.90. 2,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, salt, and steel products.

