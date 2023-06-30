Short Interest in Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Decreases By 80.8%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance

Medicine Man Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 46,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,515. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. Medicine Man Technologies has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

Further Reading

