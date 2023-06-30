Short Interest in Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Increases By 901.5%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, an increase of 901.5% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Medaro Mining Price Performance

MEDAF stock opened at 0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.07 and a 200 day moving average of 0.14. Medaro Mining has a 1 year low of 0.03 and a 1 year high of 0.33.

About Medaro Mining

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

