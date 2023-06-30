Short Interest in Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Increases By 901.5%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, an increase of 901.5% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Medaro Mining Price Performance
MEDAF stock opened at 0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.07 and a 200 day moving average of 0.14. Medaro Mining has a 1 year low of 0.03 and a 1 year high of 0.33.
About Medaro Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medaro Mining
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.