Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Increases By 718.2%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 718.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock remained flat at $7.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,305. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%.

Institutional Trading of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

