Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Increases By 718.2%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 718.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock remained flat at $7.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,305. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $10.17.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%.
Institutional Trading of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
