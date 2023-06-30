Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Decreases By 60.6%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Japan Airlines Trading Down 1.6 %

Japan Airlines stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Japan Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Japan Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

