Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Expands By 200.0%

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $24.44.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

