Short Interest in Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Grows By 192.3%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hysan Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HYSNY opened at $4.91 on Friday. Hysan Development has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hysan Development from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Company Limited is a leading property investment, management and development company with a core portfolio of approximately 4.5 million of high-quality office, retail and residential space, situated in Hong Kong's Lee Gardens. With roots in the city that go back 100 years, Hysan has focused on building the community, mixing the traditional and the new, applying technology and practicing sustainability.

