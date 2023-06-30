Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Declines By 59.5%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the May 31st total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Hugoton Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 71,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.30.

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

