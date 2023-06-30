Short Interest in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Decreases By 80.9%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the May 31st total of 210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SOCL stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $36.80. 1,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,801. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Social Media Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Social Media Index ETF

About Global X Social Media Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

