Short Interest in Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Drops By 67.5%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,800 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the May 31st total of 3,035,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt lowered Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 175 ($2.23) in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

OTCMKTS:DOCMF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.57. 1,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,633. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

