Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Increases By 300.0%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.09. 11,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,377. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

About Daimler Truck

(Free Report)

See Also

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.