Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Declines By 73.1%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CSPI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. CSP has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.22.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $33,273.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,451,217.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,827 shares of company stock valued at $83,904. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CSP by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CSP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CSP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CSP by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CSP during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

CSPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

