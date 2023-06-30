Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Drops By 61.3%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 355,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,875.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,970.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 375,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,259.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 50,135 shares of company stock worth $303,270 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,213 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $6.14 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.0599 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

