Short Interest in bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Drops By 56.3%

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BPOSY. Barclays downgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

bpost NV/SA Stock Performance

Shares of BPOSY remained flat at $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. bpost NV/SA has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $900 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92.

bpost NV/SA Cuts Dividend

About bpost NV/SA

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.2454 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. bpost NV/SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

