Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Grows By 383.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 383.6% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 450,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 254,177 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 427,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 335,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,062 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 38,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,108. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.