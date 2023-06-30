Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declines By 50.8%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,365,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after buying an additional 921,298 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 727,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 332,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 301,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 744,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 266,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

