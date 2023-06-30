Short Interest in Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Declines By 66.7%

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Aurubis Stock Performance
Shares of AIAGY stock remained flat at $39.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 895. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18.
About Aurubis
