Short Interest in Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Declines By 66.7%

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of AIAGY stock remained flat at $39.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 895. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

