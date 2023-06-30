Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $230.82

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.82 ($2.93) and traded as high as GBX 244.95 ($3.11). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($3.08), with a volume of 36,258 shares trading hands.

Shoe Zone Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 233.05. The company has a market cap of £110.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Shoe Zone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Shoe Zone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,789.47%.

About Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers product through stores and shoezone.com, a Website. Shoe Zone plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

