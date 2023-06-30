ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $93.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,565.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,795 shares of company stock valued at $373,544. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

