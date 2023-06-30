ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded up $16.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $564.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,567. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $576.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.