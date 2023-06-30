Serum (SRM) Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week

Serum (SRM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Serum has a total market cap of $18.05 million and $49.43 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

