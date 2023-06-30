Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

About CVS Health



CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

