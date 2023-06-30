Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,020,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,506,000 after buying an additional 106,624 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,446,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,115,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after buying an additional 414,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,664,000 after buying an additional 1,077,354 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,769.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,769.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 535,934 shares of company stock worth $14,136,703. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

