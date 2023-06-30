Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $386.75 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $387.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

