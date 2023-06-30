Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,430 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after buying an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 496.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,546,000 after buying an additional 347,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $357,046,000 after buying an additional 337,759 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $288.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.92 and a 200 day moving average of $273.22. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.