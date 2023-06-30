Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $760,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $659.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TITN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

