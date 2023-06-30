Seelaus Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $301.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.18.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.