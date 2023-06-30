Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $321,000 in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Parsons by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Parsons by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parsons by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

Parsons stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

