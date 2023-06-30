Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $449,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $401.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.28. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.