Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $214.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.15 and its 200-day moving average is $197.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $219.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.