Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 2,173 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $222.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $224.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.33.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

