Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Chubb Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $189.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.76. The company has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.