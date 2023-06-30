Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Seeing Machines Price Performance
Shares of SEEMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Seeing Machines has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seeing Machines
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.