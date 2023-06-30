Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Insider Sharon Flood Buys 3,117 Shares

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Free Report) insider Sharon Flood purchased 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £19,979.97 ($25,403.65).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SMT stock opened at GBX 665.40 ($8.46) on Friday. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 604.80 ($7.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 937.80 ($11.92). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 652.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 693.10. The firm has a market cap of £9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -121.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -73.26%.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

