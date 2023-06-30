Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the May 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Scienjoy Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of SJ stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.74. 9,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,555. Scienjoy has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.66 million during the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scienjoy Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Scienjoy in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Scienjoy in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Scienjoy in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

