Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 286,403 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,952,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

