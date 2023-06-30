Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 8.5% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 382,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,987. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $75.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

