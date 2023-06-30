Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $73.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

