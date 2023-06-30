Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 386,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.17.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.