Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,811 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,610. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.