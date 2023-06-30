Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $85,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Humana makes up 0.1% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $443.94. The stock had a trading volume of 299,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,819. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.00 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $499.86 and its 200 day moving average is $500.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

