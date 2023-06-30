Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 64,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 22,462.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 472,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 470,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,453.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $210.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.80 and its 200-day moving average is $180.19. The stock has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

