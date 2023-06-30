Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $345,719.08 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $345,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $366,013.98.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $16,636,837.80.

On Monday, April 24th, Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $64,592.57.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $210.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 553.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Salesforce by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

